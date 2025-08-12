Aug. 12 editorial cartoons

Tuesday’s political cartoons include ICE youth, the self-serving EPA, Vladimir Putin demanding Alaska back, and Donald Trump with Jeffrey Epstein

By
published

This cartoon depicts two masked ICE agents in full tactical gear patrolling a street. The larger one says to the smaller one, “So, what do you want to be when you grow up?”

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, a group of animals is gathered around a beaver reading a piece of paper. The animals are a bear, a turtle, an owl, a rabbit, a fox, a deer, and a squirrel. The beaver reads, “That can’t be good. The EPA just changed its motto from ‘To protect human health and the environment’ to ‘first come, first served.’”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel political cartoon depicting Vladimir Putin speaking to Donald Trump. Putin says in the first panel, “Russia’s historical territorial claims must be honored.” In the second, Putin says, “And I’m referring to Alaska.”

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a group of people drinking wine at an outdoor cafe. A man is smelling smoke from the wildfires and says, “I’m getting Canadian pine with notes of California oak.”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, two members of the National Guard in full military gear are outside the White House. They stand near a sign that reads, “Future site of Pres. Trump’s Golden Ballroom.” One guardsman says, “If he had his way, everything would be gold!” The other responds, "That…or khaki.”

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump and BiBi Netanyahu shoveling dirt into a grave with a headstone labeled “GAZA”. The person in the grave is still alive and is raising their hands in vain. Smoking and destroyed buildings loom in the background.

(Image credit: Marco De Angelis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a four panel political cartoon depicting Donald Trump. In the first panel Trump says, “Nobody knows more about Russia and Ukraine than me!” He continues, “And tariffs? Nobody knows more than me!” Then he says, “Windmills? Vaccines? Palladian neoclassical architecture? I know more than just about anybody!” In the final panel, a female reporter asks Trump, “What about Ghislane Maxwell getting sent to that country club prison by your lawyer?” “I don’t know anything about that.”

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In the first panel of this two-panel political cartoon, a man and a woman look out a window. The man says, “What’s with all the dangerous smoke in the air lately?” The woman responds, “Wildfires?” The next panel shows the Statue of Liberty’s hand holding an extinguished torch billowing smoke.

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “Alaska Summit”. A tiny Vladimir Putin with blood on his hands stands on Donald Trump’s head. Putin says, “I can see Russia from here!”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon shows Donald Trump with his arm around a MAGA supporter, trying to distract the man from a large image of Trump partying with Jeffrey Epstein. A newspaper on the ground has a headline that reads, “D.C. Crime at 30-YR low.” Trump says, “Look at that crime wave!!!”

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

