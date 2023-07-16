Threads: Meta's Twitter clone gains a foothold

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Twitter's constant crises have now put it "at imminent risk of losing its status as the watercooler of the internet," said Dave Lee in Bloomberg. Meta last week took direct aim at Twitter with its Threads app, gaining 100 million users within days of launch. The eye-opening debut was a "master class" in launching a new app. Anyone on Instagram could easily migrate their information onto Threads, which instantly "populated feeds with accounts users already knew, and others they would perhaps like to," leapfrogging the "cold start" problem that has tripped up other clones that have tried to find an opening in the chaos that has engulfed Twitter since Elon Musk bought it seven months ago. And Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg seems to be "relishing the sense" that he's "rescuing Twitter users from the Musk regime." Musk, meanwhile, is having a meltdown, said Erik Uebelacker in The Daily Beast. He filed a lawsuit "accusing Meta of poaching ex-Twitter employees to create the 'copycat' app." And making sure to add insult to litigation, he also called Zuckerberg a "cuck," a derogatory term embraced by the Right fringe, in a tweet.

Zuckerberg saw his opportunity here because of how bad Musk is at running a social media site, said Charlie Warzel in The Atlantic. Just last week, Musk decided to limit how many tweets people can view. Musk suggested that he wanted to prevent third parties from scraping user data from the site. But it was a "baffling" decision for a platform that depends on engaging viewers. Unfortunately, it's nothing new for Musk, who has "degraded the reliability of Twitter's service, filled the platform with bigots and spam, and alienated many of its power users."