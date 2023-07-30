Elon Musk kills the bird

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Farewell, Twitter, said Oliver Darcy at CNN. This week, "the text-based social media platform that played an outsize role in society by serving as a digital town square was killed by its unhinged owner, Elon Musk." Musk officially changed the company's iconic bird logo to an "X" as part of a sweeping rebrand. "X might resemble Twitter," at least initially, but "it is not the same platform it was" before Musk bought it for $44 billion last October and "quickly decapitated the former leadership and threw the company into chaos and turmoil." Despite the rebrand, X will still inherit all of Twitter's problems, including fleeing advertisers and new competition from Mark Zuckerberg and Threads. Maybe we can find closure now that we can "separate Twitter from what Musk has transformed it into."

Indeed, Twitter as we knew it is dead, said Mike Allen in Axios. The new name is the first step in Musk's bet-the-house gamble of "transforming the platform into a merger of a moneyless marketplace + public square + video content factory — his everything vision for an everything app." Think Twitter + Substack + YouTube + PayPal + Amazon + TikTok + WeChat + Baidu, all rolled into one. According to biographer Walter Isaacson, who's writing a book about Musk, he has been "plotting the Twitter rebranding for nine months." Actually, "X" has been "a consistent presence in the billionaire's business brandings and personal life for decades," said Rachel Shin in Fortune. In 1999, Musk founded X.com, an online banking startup, which merged with PayPal. He later repurchased the domain X.com from PayPal in 2017, seemingly "for purely nostalgic purposes." Now we know he had a plan for it all along.