Is Mark Zuckerberg out of ideas?

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Meta Verified in a post on his Facebook page on Feb. 19. The verification service resembles Twitter's new subscription service Twitter Blue. Is Zuckerberg's latest move proof that Meta's run out of innovative ideas?

What is Meta Verified?

Zuckerberg described Meta Verified as "a subscription service that lets you verify your account with a government ID, get a blue badge, get extra impersonation protection against accounts claiming to be you, and get direct access to customer support." Subscribers will have access to live customer support. Meta will test the service in Australia and New Zealand before eventually debuting it in other countries. Meta Verified's fees start at $11.99 monthly on the web or $14.99 monthly on iOS. "This new feature is about increasing authenticity and security across our services," Zuckerberg added in his announcement.

The company advertises the service as a way to "grow your presence on Instagram and Facebook." Meta told Insider content creators who sign up for Meta Verified would also get an "increased visibility and reach" in search results and recommendations. Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, said the service would not have "a meaningful amount of incremental reach if you're a large creator," so Meta is "testing to see if it is compelling to small creators because we want to help small creators get a leg up." As the company tests the new service, it assures users that "there will be no changes to accounts on Instagram or Facebook that are already verified based on prior requirements."

Is Meta running out of ideas?

Meta has a long history of copying — if not acquiring — its competitors, Tama Leaver, professor of internet studies at Curtin University in Australia, tells Wired, "so it's no surprise that seeing Twitter get away with offering basic functionality as a premium service, Zuckerberg is trying to do the same." But the decision to mimic Twitter's subscription model "shows a distinct lack of new ideas," especially since the company "has shed staff and is hemorrhaging money in building a metaverse that no one seems all that interested in right now."