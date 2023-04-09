Elon Musk: Remaking Twitter in his own image

The smartest insight and analysis, from all perspectives, rounded up from around the web:

Twitter's verification overhaul this week was, like most things at the company, executed chaotically "and subject to the whims of its new CEO," said Jon Porter in The Verge. "April 1 was the day Twitter said it would begin winding down its legacy verification program" — the well-known blue checkmarks — and users and brands would have to begin paying $8 per month to keep their badge. Many organizations and celebrities refused to pay, and after a tense few days, the deadline passed, and nothing much changed. There was only "one high-profile example of a previously verified account losing its badge, and that's The New York Times," which owner Elon Musk singled out for announcing it would not pay. To create further chaos, the Twitter bird logo on the site was inexplicably changed to a picture of a Shiba Inu, the canine symbol of the digital token Dogecoin.

So much for Twitter's "town square" ideal, said Ina Fried in Axios. The site has become "an intrigue-filled palace that Musk seeks to protect." He tells users it's a pay-to-play site; meanwhile, Musk's personal account has its own special ­category — revealed in information Twitter has released about its algorithm — to give his tweets unmatched prominence. Musk is ruining Twitter, said Zeeshan Aleem at MSNBC. Now, "blue checkmarks can be distributed to anyone willing to open their wallet," completely hollowing out their meaning as an important verification tool. As usual, though, he's only hurting himself. Users aren't signing up for subscriptions. "Why would anyone rush to pay for verified badges when he's ­systematically destroyed their ­meaning?"