What does Musk's 'Dexit' from Delaware mean for the future of US business?

A 'billionaires' bill' could limit shareholder lawsuits

Illustration of Delaware state filled with dollars and a top hat
Businesses 'must consider whether Delaware is worth the drama'
Delaware's capitalist-friendly approach to taxes and regulation have long made it a lynchpin of the American economy: More than 1.5 million businesses from around the world are incorporated in the state. But Elon Musk's "Dexit" to Nevada could change all that, and state legislators are scrambling to respond.

Musk moved Tesla's incorporation to Nevada after a Delaware judge ruled last year that his $56 billion pay package "should be rescinded," said CNBC. He did not stop there. The world's richest man "smeared the judge" in social media posts and encouraged other business leaders to follow him out of the state. "Never incorporate your company in the state of Delaware," Musk posted on X in 2024. Meta and Walmart, among other high-powered corporations, are "reportedly considering leaving."

