Penny pinching: Elon Musk looks at the cent to cut costs

Musk's DOGE claims that millions can be saved if production on pennies is slashed

Newly minted pennies are seen at the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia.
Penny production reportedly cost taxpayers $86 million in 2023
(Image credit: Stephen Hilger / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
President Donald Trump has charged Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with slashing large portions of the federal budget, and one idea Musk has proposed targets a longstanding grievance among politicians: the penny. DOGE (which is not actually a government agency but rather an advisory group) has suggested that stopping the production of the penny would save American taxpayers millions.

The group said as much in a post on X, claiming that eliminating penny production was a "penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts." The idea of halting penny production is not new, as the one-cent piece has been the ire of politicians for years. However, the conversation is being turbocharged with Trump back in power and Musk at his side.

