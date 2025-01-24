Penny pinching: Elon Musk looks at the cent to cut costs
Musk's DOGE claims that millions can be saved if production on pennies is slashed
President Donald Trump has charged Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) with slashing large portions of the federal budget, and one idea Musk has proposed targets a longstanding grievance among politicians: the penny. DOGE (which is not actually a government agency but rather an advisory group) has suggested that stopping the production of the penny would save American taxpayers millions.
The group said as much in a post on X, claiming that eliminating penny production was a "penny (or 3 cents!) for your thoughts." The idea of halting penny production is not new, as the one-cent piece has been the ire of politicians for years. However, the conversation is being turbocharged with Trump back in power and Musk at his side.
How much does it cost to produce pennies?
Producing 4.5 billion pennies "cost U.S. taxpayers over $179 million" in the fiscal year 2023, meaning each one "costs over 3 cents to make," said DOGE on X. However, government statistics show this is only partially true; the $179 million taxpayers paid was the combined cost to produce both pennies and nickels, according to the U.S. Mint's 2023 annual report. Pennies alone cost taxpayers $86 million.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The high cost of producing relatively small amounts of money goes back a long time. In 2013, taxpayers lost $105 million on penny and nickel production, and that year, the "cost of making pennies and nickels exceeded their face value for the eighth year in a row," said The Washington Post. However, pennies in particular remain the major target for potential spending cuts.
Would stopping penny production be a meaningful cut?
DOGE and Musk are "taking aim at an issue that has sparked debate for years," but these costs represent "mere metaphorical pennies when it comes to DOGE's mandate to cut federal spending," said CBS News. Musk originally claimed he could cut $2 trillion from the federal budget. He then walked this figure back, and has since said DOGE "will aim to trim $500 billion in annual federal spending." Even this figure represents a lofty goal compared to the production cost of the penny.
Despite this, lawmakers have continued to push for price cuts related to pennies. Both Democrats and Republicans have proposed eliminating pennies from circulation, but there "could be a costly downside to ditching the cent, as transactions would be rounded to 5-cent intervals," said the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond in a 2020 blog post, according to CBS.
It's "not clear from one post if DOGE plans to officially take on eliminating the penny — and Musk's group alone doesn't have the power to get rid of the coin," said Business Insider. Congress "would need to pass a law stopping the distribution of the coin or, in theory, the Treasury secretary could decide that the nation doesn't need to make any more." And some argue that this isn't worth it. Economists "don't want any of these discussions to lead to a conversation about penny elimination, because that, quite frankly, won't save money," Mark Weller, the executive director of the pro-penny organization Americans for Common Cents, said to Fortune.
While the penny is in their crosshairs, DOGE "might want to set its sights beyond the lowly penny, as it's not the only coin that costs more to mint than it's worth," said CBS. The U.S. Mint's 2024 annual report "noted that it spends about 14 cents to make and distribute each nickel."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Trump orders release of JFK, RFK, MLK Jr. files
Speed Read The president signed an executive order to release classified documents related to the assassinations of John F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy and Martin Luther King Jr.
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Study finds possible alternative abortion pill
Speed Read An emergency contraception (morning-after) pill called Ella could be an alternative to mifepristone for abortions
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Judge pauses Trump's birthright citizenship ban
Speed Read A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's 'unconstitutional' executive order to overturn birthright citizenship
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Is inflation about to surge again?
Talking Points The Federal Reserve is cautious about Trump's policies
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Biden expected to block Japanese bid for US Steel
Speed Read The president is blocking the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel, citing national security concerns
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How long will Social Security remain solvent?
Today's Big Question And what can be done to fix its current precarious situation?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What does the FDIC do?
In the Spotlight Deposit insurance builds confidence in the banking system
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump (and Sanders) cut credit card rates?
Talking Points Common ground is possible. But there's a catch.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Bitcoin surges above $100k in post-election rally
Speed Read Investors are betting that the incoming Trump administration will embrace crypto
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
What does Trump's Treasury secretary pick mean for the economy?
In the Spotlight Scott Bessent was once a Democratic donor. Now he'll serve Trump.
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Is this the end of the free trade era?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's threat to impose crippling tariffs 'part of a broader turn towards protectionism in the West'
By Elliott Goat, The Week UK Published