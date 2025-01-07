Why are (some) Democrats backing DOGE?

The cost-cutting task force gets bipartisan flavor

Photo composite illustration of Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Bernie Sanders and John Fetterman
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy have attracted a lot of attention (not all of it positive) for the government-slashing proposals from their Department of Government Efficiency, known as DOGE. A few Democrats are ready to jump on the bandwagon.

DOGE is attracting lawmakers like Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Sen. John Fetterman (D-Penn.) who see a "chance to reduce defense spending and cut red tape," said the Financial Times. The defense industry has been "fleecing the American people for far too long," said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) That doesn't mean Khanna and other Democrats like Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) are fully behind cost-cutting proposals from Musk and Ramaswamy. The California congressman told the Financial Times he "fiercely opposes" any ideas to cut social programs "such as Medicare, Social Security and benefits for veterans"

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

