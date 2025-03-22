Elon Musk: has he made Tesla toxic?

Musk's political antics have given him the 'reverse Midas touch' when it comes to his EV empire

A woman holds a sign saying &quot;don&#039;t buy swastikas&quot; at a protest outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle
Protestors at a demonstration outside a Tesla showroom in Seattle last month
(Image credit: Jason Redmond / AFP / Getty Images)
Elon Musk can either run Tesla, or he can carry on as President Trump's first buddy. "But he can't do both," said Matthew Lynn in The Daily Telegraph. The tech billionaire's controversial role as Doge's slasher-in-chief is starting to inflict "real damage" on his electric car firm, with sales plummeting by more than 70% in Australia and Germany, and 45% in Europe overall compared with this time last year. Tesla's share price has halved; showrooms are being picketed; and liberals are covering their Teslas with stickers reading "I bought this before we knew Elon was crazy".

The carmaker was already facing a "much more crowded market", said Jim Norton in the same paper, because Chinese rivals have muscled their way in with cheaper alternatives. But Musk's political antics – slashing federal jobs in the US, blasting European leaders, endorsing far-right parties – have turned one of the most coveted electric vehicle brands "toxic".

