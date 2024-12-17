Is the United States becoming an oligarchy?

How much power do billionaires like Elon Musk really have?

Mega-rich billionaires are "no longer just influencing policy from behind the scenes"
In his second administration, Donald Trump is surrounding himself with billionaires. By one estimate, he is assembling the richest set of advisers and Cabinet members in American history, worth a collective $450 billion. Most notable is Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, who is prominently at Trump's side. Is America becoming an oligarchy, governed by and for its richest citizens?

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) thinks so. The United States is "moving rapidly into an oligarchic form of society," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press". "Never before" have billionaires in America "had so much wealth and so much power." In the 2024 presidential election, billionaires like Musk "spent huge amounts of money to elect their candidates." Other liberal critics are making the same argument. Oligarchs are often thought of as "Eastern European businessmen with considerable sway over government," Scott Nover said at Slate. No longer. It's time to expand the definition of "oligarch" and start "applying the label not only to Musk but to many of America's ultra-wealthy."

