America might be in a second Gilded Age

The first Gilded Age was marked by rising inequality and a push for social change

Illustration of a Gilded Age industrialist holding a U.S. flag and leading a giant pig
While the first Gilded Age "faced challenges regarding monopolies and regulations," modern Americans must "grapple with similar issues amid calls for increased corporate responsibility"
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

With the United States entering an era of increasing wealth inequality — interspersed with calls for social change and societal upheaval — some experts are likening the 2020s to a second Gilded Age. And with the gap between the rich and the poor rising, this doesn't appear to be an off-base assessment.

Not every aspect of the first Gilded Age, which ran from the 1870s to the 1890s, can be seen in modern America. But certain elements of the late 19th century have carried over to the present day, and some economists have been raising alarm bells about what this could mean going forward.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

