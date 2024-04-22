Tesla cuts prices in 'intensifying' EV war

Electric vehicle giant has struggled in the face of weakening demand, competition from China and technical setbacks

Tesla factory in Germany
A line of Model Y vehicles in production at Tesla's 'Gigafactory' in Gruenheide, Germany
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK
published
Contributions from
Rebecca Messina, The Week UK

Tesla has slashed the price of its line-up around the world amid what The Guardian called an "intensifying war" for electric vehicles (EVs).

The company announced reduced price tags for the best-selling Model Y, and the older Model X and Model S in the US market on Friday. This was followed by a "swathe of price cuts" over the weekend in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Africa.

