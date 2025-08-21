August 21 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include AI-driven water shortages, Sharpie-corrected slavery, and airstrikes on Washington, D.C.

This cartoon is titled “Public Water Supplies”. It shows a fishbowl where a fish named “Local residents and business” can’t swim because it has been crowded out by an oversized fish named “A.I. Data Centers” that has greedily taken up all the water.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This Donald Trump cartoon depicts Trump making changes to exhibits at the Smithsonian with his black pen. A slave auction becomes “Free Market Capitalism.” A slave with a brutally whip-scarred back is now “Love Taps.” A whip is called “Workplace morale booster”. A ball and chains is called “employee retention device” and a slave ship is labelled “Luxury cruise ship.” Trump says, “Better!”

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a group of pigeons on the Lincoln Memorial. There are two armed National Guardsmen here and one says, “Hostiles spotted at Lincoln Memorial. Should we call in an airstrike?”

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is set outside a school where two elementary-aged girls are walking to class with backpacks on. One says, “At this point, I’m happy to go back to school just to get a break from the news cycle.”

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Ukraine as David facing a giant bearded Russia, drawn like Goliath. Ukraine says, “Send more stones.”

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This four-panel cartoon is titled "TRUMP-APPROVED AFRICAN AMERICAN HISTORY. MORE BRIGHTNESS AND LESS ABOUT HOW BAD SLAVERY WAS." The first panel is titled "1619: WHITE PEOPLE GIVE JOB SECURITY TO AFRICAN IMMIGRANTS.” A man in a top hat with a whip greets a black man and says, "No more s**hole country for you!" The black man replies, "That's so bright." The second panel is titled "1927: FRED TRUMP IS NOT ARRESTED AT KKK RALLY.” It depicts a man in a Klansman's hood in jail, saying "Fake news! My history is full of bigly brightness!"The third panel is titled "2003: BLACK CHICK GUESTS ON FRIENDS.” A crowd watches a “Friends episode” with Matthew Perry and a Black woman. One person says, “Could this history be any more bright?" The final panel is titled "2016: TRUMP SPOTS BLACK GUY AT RALLY”. Donald Trump says, "There's my African American!" A person in the crowd, which also includes Jeffrey Epstein, says, "’Bright’ rhymes with ‘white.’"

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is titled “Similar but different.” A female pediatrician is at left with a stethoscope resting on her shoulders. RFK JR. is at right with a worm tunneling through his brain that resembles a stethoscope.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a man in a suit with a briefcase walking past a building with a “FOR LEASE” sign outside it. Another sign reads, “Previous occupant polluted the groundwater, then moved to another state for a cleaner environment.”

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “DEAD LETTER”. Ishows a mail-in ballot that has been stamped “DECEASED: RETURN TO SENDER”. It was mailed to “Democracy” from Donald. J. Trump and Vladimir Putin, LLC.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry with an enormous head of fake Trumpy hair that still has the price tag hanging from it. He speaks into a phone and says, “Deploy our National Guard to DC and send up some hairpins.”

(Image credit: Walt Handelsman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

