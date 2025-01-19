Silicon Valley: bending the knee to Donald Trump

Mark Zuckerberg's dismantling of fact-checking and moderating safeguards on Meta ushers in a 'new era of lies'

Mark Zuckerberg pictured during an interview on &quot;The Circuit with Emily Chang&quot; at Meta headquarters in Menlo Park, California, last summer
Mark Zuckerberg pictured during an interview on 'The Circuit with Emily Chang' at Meta's California HQ last summer
Silicon Valley billionaires are busy finding ways to "kiss Donald Trump's ass", said Nikki McCann Ramirez in Rolling Stone. Amazon boss Jeff Bezos is donating $1 million to the president-elect's inauguration fund; Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have made similar donations; Elon Musk has styled himself "first buddy". And now Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg is sucking up to the man who not long ago called him "Zuckerschmuck" and said that he should be jailed if he "interfered" in the election.

After flying to Mar-a-Lago to dine with Trump and placing one of his cronies, Dana White, on Meta's board of directors, Zuckerberg has announced plans to dial back content moderation on Facebook and Instagram. Meta will stop using third-party fact-checkers, and will instead, like X/Twitter, rely on users adding context and corrections. Fact-checkers, he said, were "too politically biased". In short, Zuckerberg has gone full Musk, said Chris Stokel-Walker in The Guardian. This will spell disaster for objective fact on Meta's platforms. Welcome to a "new era of lies".

