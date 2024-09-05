Why the UK phone signal is so poor

Having trouble connecting? A lack of investment, planning rules and even your home could be to blame

Photo collage of 5G and 4G towers with geometric shapes evoking signal waves in the background
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
By
published

Some of the UK's biggest cities are blighted by poor mobile phone network coverage.

Most mobile networks boast they cover 99% of the UK, but 17% of users have experienced problems with their connection, according to the latest Which? mobile network satisfaction survey. Complaints included network dropouts, recurrent outages and consistently bad phone signals.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Mobile Phones Electric Cars Under The Radar 5G
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Elizabeth Carr-Ellis, The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸