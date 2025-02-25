Apple pledges $500B in US spending over 4 years

This is a win for Trump, who has pushed to move manufacturing back to the US

Apple CEO Tim Cook at Donald Trump's inauguration in the Capitol Rotunda
(Image credit: Saul Loeb-Pool / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

Apple said Monday it would spend $500 billion in the U.S. over the next four years, including hiring 20,000 new employees and helping build a large server factory in Houston to power its artificial intelligence offerings. President Donald Trump, who met with CEO Tim Cook last week, took credit for Apple's announcement, suggesting the company "wouldn't be investing 10 cents" without "faith in what we are doing."



Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

