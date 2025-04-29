Amazon launches 1st Kuiper internet satellites

The battle of the billionaires continues in space

Amazon launches Kuiper satellites into orbit
Jeff Bezos' new satellites are in competition with Elon Musk and SpaceX's Starlinks
What happened

Amazon Monday night launched its first 27 Project Kuiper internet satellites into orbit. The company aims to have more than 3,200 of the transmitters orbiting about 400 miles above the planet's surface within a few years, competing with SpaceX's dominant Starlink satellite constellation.

