Blue Origin conducts 1st test flight of massive rocket

The Jeff Bezos-founded space company conducted a mostly successful test flight of its 320-foot-tall New Glenn rocket

Amid fire and smoke, Blue Origin&#039;s rocket launches off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
Amid fire and smoke, Blue Origin's rocket launches off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida
(Image credit: Paul Hennessy / Anadolu / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Blue Origin, the space company founded by Amazon's Jeff Bezos, conducted the first test flight of its 320-foot-tall New Glenn rocket Thursday morning. The uncrewed flight, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, was mostly a success, though the reusable first-stage rocket booster failed to land on a barge, as planned.



Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

