Disney, Universal sue AI firm over 'plagiarism'

The studios say that Midjourney copied characters from their most famous franchises

Attendees of Disney D23 Expo cosplay as Peter Pan
This marks the 'first major legal showdown between Hollywood and generative AI'
(Image credit: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)
What happened

Walt Disney Co. and Universal Pictures Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit against AI image generation company Midjourney. The studios claimed that the San Francisco startup is a "quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism" that "blatantly" copied characters from their most famous franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel and "Frozen."

