Disney, Universal sue AI firm over 'plagiarism'
The studios say that Midjourney copied characters from their most famous franchises
What happened
Walt Disney Co. and Universal Pictures Wednesday filed a federal lawsuit against AI image generation company Midjourney. The studios claimed that the San Francisco startup is a "quintessential copyright free-rider and a bottomless pit of plagiarism" that "blatantly" copied characters from their most famous franchises, including Star Wars, Marvel and "Frozen."
Who said what
The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Los Angeles, is the "first major legal showdown between Hollywood and generative AI," said The Verge. The entertainment industry has an "ongoing love-hate relationship with AI," the BBC said. "Many studios want to make use of the technology but are concerned that their creations could be stolen."
Disney chief legal officer Horacio Gutierrez said the company was "bullish on the promise of AI technology and optimistic about how it can be used responsibly as a tool to further human creativity," but "piracy is piracy." Midjourney CEO David Holz said on an investor call Wednesday that he "can't really discuss any ongoing legal things because the world isn't cool like that, but I think Midjourney is going to be around for a very long time."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
The Disney-Universal action joins a "growing number of lawsuits filed against developers of AI platforms," The Associated Press said. The "first major copyright trial of the generative AI industry is underway in London," pitting Getty Images against Midjourney rival Stability AI.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
'It was also a gift to music-lovers'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Marines, National Guard in LA can detain Americans
speed read The troops have been authorized to detain anyone who interferes with immigration raids
-
Southern Baptist meeting concludes with plan to pressure politicians
The Explainer The Southern Baptist Convention held major votes on same-sex marriage, pornography and more
-
Learning loss: AI cheating upends education
Feature Teachers are questioning the future of education as students turn to AI for help with their assignments
-
AI: Will it soon take your job?
Feature AI developers warn that artificial intelligence could eliminate half of all entry-level jobs within five years
-
The rise of 'vibe coding'
In The Spotlight Silicon Valley rush to embrace AI tools that allow anyone to code and create software
-
Is China winning the AI race?
Today's Big Question Or is it playing a different game than the US?
-
Google's new AI Mode feature hints at the next era of search
In the Spotlight The search giant is going all in on AI, much to the chagrin of the rest of the web
-
How the AI takeover might affect women more than men
The Explainer The tech boom is a blow to gender equality
-
Did you get a call from a government official? It might be an AI scam.
The Explainer Hackers may be using AI to impersonate senior government officers, said the FBI
-
What Elon Musk's Grok AI controversy reveals about chatbots
In the Spotlight The spread of misinformation is a reminder of how imperfect chatbots really are