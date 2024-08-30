AI is cannibalizing itself. And creating more AI. And on, and on.

Artificial intelligence consumption is outpacing the data humans are creating

Robot typing code
Artificial intelligence is using other AI-generated material to train
(Image credit: Yuichiro Chino / Getty Images)
Devika Rao, The Week US
By
published

Artificial intelligence is trained on data that is largely taken from the internet. However, with the volume of data required to school AI, many models end up consuming other AI-generated data, which can in turn negatively affect the model as a whole. With AI both producing and consuming data, the internet has the potential to become overrun with bots, with far less content being produced by humans.

Is AI cannibalization bad?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Artificial Intelligence Technology Tech Internet
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸