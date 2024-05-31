Boeing releases safety plan to skeptical FAA

What happened

Boeing executives met Thursday with Federal Aviation Administration officials to present a comprehensive safety plan FAA officials had demanded following the Jan. 5 loss of a door plug on an airborne Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 airliner.

Who said what

The FAA "reviewed Boeing's roadmap" and "underscored that they must follow through on corrective actions and effectively transform their safety culture," FAA administrator Mike Whitaker said. Boeing is "confident in the plan" and will "work under the FAA's oversight" to uphold its "responsibility to the flying public to continue delivering safe, high-quality airplanes," said Boeing airline division CEO Stephanie Pope.



The plan presented Thursday is "not the first time Boeing has promised it will clean house following a disaster," and it's "unlikely to quell concerns from the planemaker's sharpest critics," Politico said. It includes "several components to improve employee training, clarify instructions for assembly line employees, prevent suppliers from shipping defective components" and strengthen audits, CNN said.

What next?

FAA officials and Boeing are expected to meet weekly to assess their progress.