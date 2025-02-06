New form of H5N1 bird flu found in US dairy cows

This new form of bird flu is different from the version that spread through herds over the last year

Photo illustration of milk samples for testing for H5N1 flu virus
This virus could 'make Covid seem like a walk in the park'
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Wednesday that a second type of H5N1 bird flu had infected U.S. dairy herds, suggesting that cattle are more susceptible to the avian virus than previously believed and putting dairy workers at greater risk.

