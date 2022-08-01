A brief history of third parties in America

America has a new third party. Former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman and onetime presidential candidate Andrew Yang — who came to prominence as a Republican and Democrat, respectively — are among the leaders of Forward, a centrist party designed to appeal to Americans frustrated with the country's two dominant political factions. Skip advert But will it work? Forward's leaders admit there's not a great history for third parties. "Some call third parties 'spoilers,'" they acknowledge in a Washington Post op-ed, "but the system is already spoiled." Maybe, but it's also true that there have been lots of attempts to disrupt the two-party system since Democrats and Republicans emerged as the main rivalry in the mid-19th century. None of them have lasted over the long term — but a few have left their imprint on American politics and history, including some notable efforts over the last 60 years. Here's everything you need to know: American Independent Party The notorious segregationist George Wallace formed the American Independent Party in 1968 in order to run for president. (Had failed in his effort to win the Democratic Party nomination from President Lyndon Johnson four years earlier.) Curtis LeMay, the former Air Force general who urged President Kennedy to bomb Cuba during the Cuban Missile Crisis, was his running mate. Wallace didn't think he could win the presidency outright — but he did think he could game the system and play kingmaker. PBS' American Experience described the strategy in its history of the 1968 campaign: Although Wallace campaigned "as though he believed he were a viable candidate for president," the real goal was to sap enough votes from Richard Nixon and Hubert Humphrey, the Republican and Democratic nominees, to deny both men an Electoral College victory, and thus throw the election to the House of Representatives. "There, Wallace could demand that the other candidates support him on his issues before he would deliver the presidency." Skip advert

That might not be worth mentioning — except, of course, that was the year George W. Bush lost the popular vote and won the electoral vote, barely. The race between Bush and Al Gore came down to Florida, which ended up infamously mired in a weekslong haze of hanging chads amidst a recount of the votes to see who would win the state's electoral votes, and thus the presidency. Officially, Bush won the state by 537 votes, after a controversial Supreme Court ruling that stopped the recount. Nader received more than 97,000 votes in the state. And Democrats have blamed him ever since for costing the party the White House. "Lots of factors can be blamed for such a paper-thin defeat," Bill Scher wrote in 2016 for Real Clear Politics. But if Nader had "chosen not to embark on an obviously quixotic campaign, Al Gore would have been elected president." But Nader has always denied culpability for Gore's loss. "The two-party tyranny is spoiled to the core," he wrote in 2016 for the Los Angeles Times. "The least-worst choices are getting worse every four years." The names and faces of third parties may change over the years, but their rhetoric tends to stay the same.