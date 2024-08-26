RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge

What happened

Robert Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, said that Trump made "no commitment" to give him a position in a second Trump administration. Kennedy also told Fox News he did not throw his support to Trump out of revenge for what he calls his mistreatment by the Democratic Party or a reported snub by the Kamala Harris campaign.

Who said what

Kennedy told Fox News that Trump invited him to "form a unity government" and he will be "campaigning actively."



Kennedy's Trump endorsement drew sharp criticism from his siblings and his former environmental allies. It's probably "best understood as a double-edged political sword" for Trump, too, The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial. It may help Trump in "battleground states," but Kennedy "lives in the fever swamps with his anti-vaccination views, his support for an extreme climate agenda," and his blame of big business for "American health ills" — not to mention he "admitted recently to dumping a dead bear in New York's Central Park."

What next?

Kennedy's withdrawal should have a "minimal impact on the race," likely giving Trump a net 0.2 percentage point gain nationally, FiveThirtyEight said. Trump and Harris are traveling to swing states this week. Trump suggested yesterday he might pull out of his one scheduled debate with Harris on Sept. 10.