RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge
Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump
What happened
Robert Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, said that Trump made "no commitment" to give him a position in a second Trump administration. Kennedy also told Fox News he did not throw his support to Trump out of revenge for what he calls his mistreatment by the Democratic Party or a reported snub by the Kamala Harris campaign.
Who said what
Kennedy told Fox News that Trump invited him to "form a unity government" and he will be "campaigning actively."
Kennedy's Trump endorsement drew sharp criticism from his siblings and his former environmental allies. It's probably "best understood as a double-edged political sword" for Trump, too, The Wall Street Journal said in an editorial. It may help Trump in "battleground states," but Kennedy "lives in the fever swamps with his anti-vaccination views, his support for an extreme climate agenda," and his blame of big business for "American health ills" — not to mention he "admitted recently to dumping a dead bear in New York's Central Park."
What next?
Kennedy's withdrawal should have a "minimal impact on the race," likely giving Trump a net 0.2 percentage point gain nationally, FiveThirtyEight said. Trump and Harris are traveling to swing states this week. Trump suggested yesterday he might pull out of his one scheduled debate with Harris on Sept. 10.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Should we be worried about declining birth rates?
Talking Points Baby boom or bust
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
'An uneasy silence'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Israel, Hezbollah trade rocket fire, avert war
Speed Read The cross-border skirmish stopped short of all-out war, though Hezbollah said it will only halt attacks following a cease-fire in Gaza
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
In DNC finale, Harris asks America to turn the page
Speed Read Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination with a historic speech
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
How will Kamala Harris' ban on grocery price gouging work?
Talking Points And can it bring down prices?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Why Kamala Harris is downplaying her gender
In the Spotlight A shift from Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Biden nudges Netanyahu on Gaza cease-fire
Speed Read The US is pressing Israel and Hamas to agree to a cease-fire and hostage release deal
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Coach Walz,' Oprah top DNC's third night
Speed Read Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ceremonially accepted the Democratic vice-presidential nomination
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The main thing is to ensure the unity of the West and support for Ukraine'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What would Kamala Harris do as president?
Today's Big Question She's been slow to release concrete policy platforms, but there are plenty of hints as to what a potential Harris administration would look like
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published