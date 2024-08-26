RFK Jr. says Trump alliance not about revenge

Kennedy suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump

Robert Kennedy Jr. endorses Donald Trump in Arizona
Kennedy's Trump endorsement drew sharp criticism from his siblings and his former environmental allies
(Image credit: Rebecca Noble / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Robert Kennedy Jr., who suspended his presidential campaign and endorsed Donald Trump, said that Trump made "no commitment" to give him a position in a second Trump administration. Kennedy also told Fox News he did not throw his support to Trump out of revenge for what he calls his mistreatment by the Democratic Party or a reported snub by the Kamala Harris campaign.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

