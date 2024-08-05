RFK Jr. says he dumped dead bear in Central Park

The independent presidential candidate told Roseanne Barr he was behind an incident that puzzled New Yorkers in 2014

Dead bear cub discovered in Central Park in 2014, now known to have been put there by Robert Kennedy Jr.
Kennedy said he was confessing to the stunt now because The New Yorker was going to reveal it in a "bad story"
(Image credit: Marcus Santos / NY Daily News via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Sunday that he put the body of a bear cub in New York City's Central Park in 2014, staging the dead cub under an old bicycle because he "thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Rfk Jr. 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸