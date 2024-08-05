RFK Jr. says he dumped dead bear in Central Park
The independent presidential candidate told Roseanne Barr he was behind an incident that puzzled New Yorkers in 2014
What happened
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Sunday that he put the body of a bear cub in New York City's Central Park in 2014, staging the dead cub under an old bicycle because he "thought it would be amusing for whoever found it or something."
Who said what
Kennedy told comedian Roseanne Barr in a video on social media that after a car ahead of him in the Hudson Valley hit the cub, "I pulled over and I picked up the bear and put him in the back of my van because I was gonna skin the bear" and "put the meat in my refrigerator." But after a falconry expedition and subsequent dinner at Brooklyn's Peter Luger Steakhouse, he had to go to the airport and "didn't want to leave the bear in my car because that would have been bad."
The discovery of the dead cub sparked a "mystery that captivated the city for a few days," The Associated Press said. Kennedy said he was initially "worried because my prints were all over that bike."
What next?
Kennedy said he was confessing to the stunt now because The New Yorker was going to reveal it in a "bad story." This is the "latest strange story to emerge about Kennedy, who has seen his standing in the polls falter" in recent weeks, Politico said.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
UK's Starmer slams 'far-right thuggery' at riots
Speed Read The anti-immigrant violence was spurred by false rumors that the suspect in the Southport knife attack was an immigrant
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris meets with VP finalists as decision looms
Speed Read Kamala's chemistry tests included candidates Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly and Tim Walz
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - August 5, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - Putin's prisoners, gold for the GOAT, and more
By The Week US Published
-
UK's Starmer slams 'far-right thuggery' at riots
Speed Read The anti-immigrant violence was spurred by false rumors that the suspect in the Southport knife attack was an immigrant
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Harris meets with VP finalists as decision looms
Speed Read Kamala's chemistry tests included candidates Josh Shapiro, Mark Kelly and Tim Walz
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Large Sudan displaced people camp 'in famine'
Speed Read Global hunger experts have made an official declaration of famine for more than half a million people in North Darfur
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
US-Russia prisoner exchange: biggest since Cold War
Speed Read 24 people, including Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, were released from Russian custody
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Giuliani to pay $400k to end bankruptcy case
Speed Read Donald Trump's former attorney has reached a dismissal deal with his creditors and will pay legal fees
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump questions Harris' race, clashes with journalists
Speed Read The former president made a series of inflammatory remarks at the National Association of Black Journalists conference
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Can Kamala Harris beat Donald Trump?
Today's Big Question A shake-up at the top of the Democratic ticket has pushed a once static-seeming race into largely uncharted political waters
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Hamas leader killed while visiting Iran
Speed Read Ismail Haniyeh was killed at his residence in Tehran in a raid by Israel
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published