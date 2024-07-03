RFK Jr. denies eating dog but not assaulting nanny
The independent presidential candidate addressed recent allegations from a Vanity Fair profile
What happened
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on a podcast Tuesday that a Vanity Fair profile raising troubling questions about his past was "a lot of garbage." But he declined to deny sexually assaulting a 23-year-old live-in babysitter in 1998, when he was 45 and married to his second wife.
Who said what
"I am not a church boy," Kennedy said on the Breaking Points podcast when asked about allegations by ex-nanny Eliza Cooney that he asked her for a massage after appearing shirtless in her room and groped her in the pantry. "I said in my announcement speech that I have so many skeletons in my closet." He said he's "not going to comment" on whether he assaulted Cooney.
But RFK Jr. did insist a photo of him preparing to eat a roasted animal carcass did not show "me eating a dog," as Vanity Fair suggested, but rather "me eating a goat in Patagonia." The magazine said he texted the image to a friend last year, telling him he would enjoy a Korean restaurant that served dog.
What next?
Kennedy, 70, is only "polling at 9.1% of the national vote," The Guardian said, but "both the Biden and Trump campaigns fear he could pull votes away from them in key states."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Stampede kills at least 121 at India religious event
Speed Read The cause seemed to be a "combination of sweltering heat and religious fervor"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
New York judge postpones Trump sentencing
Speed Read Donald Trump's hush money trial sentencing has been delayed to mid-September
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - July 3, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - electoral choice, concealed carry laws, and more
By The Week US Published
-
New York judge postpones Trump sentencing
Speed Read Donald Trump's hush money trial sentencing has been delayed to mid-September
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Gavin Newsom, the California governor who could hit the national stage
In the Spotlight Newsom's name has been floated as a presidential candidate for 2028 — or maybe before then
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
New Panama president vows to halt migration
Speed Read José Raúl Mulino will stop migration through the Darien Gap
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden slams Supreme Court immunity ruling
Speed Read The "dangerous" ruling has left "virtually no limits on what the president can do"
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Far-right wins first round in French elections
Speed Read Marine Le Pen's National Rally (RN) won the first round of snap parliamentary elections
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Biden flopped, but did Trump really 'win' the debate?
Talking Points The president struggled to articulate a clear vision for the country, but Trump's cavalcade of aggressive falsehoods might not do the Republican candidate any favors in the long run
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Biden and Trump trade barbs in testy debate
Speed Read The first debate ahead of November's election started off rough for the president
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
The presidential debate is as much a trial of CNN as it is the candidates
In The Spotlight Thursday night's spotlight may be on Joe Biden and Donald Trump, but the host network's reputation — and its future — are also on the line
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published