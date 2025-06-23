RFK Jr.: How to destroy vaccination

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. replaces all 17 members of the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
(Image credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty Images)
By
published

"America's anti-vaccine era is truly beginning," said Katherine J. Wu in The Atlantic. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a longtime anti-vaccine activist, last week abruptly removed all 17 members from the federal Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP), which vets scientific data to help set vaccine policy and determine which vaccines insurers must cover. Kennedy promised during his confirmation hearing to leave the committee alone, but he suddenly claimed its members had to go because they would "enforce a narrow pro-industry orthodoxy." He's appointed eight new members, most of whom are known for questioning vaccine safety. The ACIP largely determines our "future preparedness against infectious disease," and appointing anti-vaxxers to a respected committee is "an especially effective way to sanewash extremism." Scientific consensus and government policy are now diverging, and "Americans may soon have to choose between following the science and following what their nation's leaders say."

Kennedy's hijacking of this committee will only give his critics more fuel, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. Two of his appointees served as paid expert witnesses in lawsuits against vaccine manufacturers, and though Kennedy described one as a George Washington University professor, the school said he hasn't taught there in eight years. Another is an MIT business professor with no medical credentials who has vocally opposed Covid vaccines. Kennedy argued that re-making the ACIP "would restore public trust in vaccines," but "he's on a path to do the opposite."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸