RFK Jr. said brain 'worm' caused memory fog

The presidential candidate gave an unexpected reason for his past cognitive issues

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. standing in front of blue screen
Kennedy has touted his relative youth as an advantage over Biden and Trump
(Image credit: Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed that a bout of memory loss and mental fogginess in 2010 was the result of mercury poisoning and a parasitic "worm that got into my brain and ate a portion of it and then died." Kennedy revealed these previously unreported health problems in a 2012 deposition, The New York Times said Wednesday.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Rfk Jr. 2024 Presidential Election
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸