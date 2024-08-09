Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris
The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10
What happened
Donald Trump ended weeks of self-fueled speculation and agreed to meet Kamala Harris for a Sept. 10 debate on ABC, the date and network previously scheduled for his second debate with President Joe Biden. Trump also proposed two additional debates with Harris to be hosted by Fox News on Sept. 4 and NBC on Sept. 25.
Who said what
Harris and Trump have both "confirmed they will attend the ABC debate" on Sept. 10, the network said. Last week, Trump said he would not debate on ABC and would face Harris on Sept. 4 on Fox News or "I won't see her at all."
Trump agreed to the ABC debate and proposed the other two during a "combative" and "meandering hour-long news conference" at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida, The Washington Post said. Asked what he would do if Harris agreed only to the ABC debate, Trump said he didn't "know how that's gonna work out." Harris told reporters in Michigan she was "looking forward" to the Sept. 10 debate, was "glad" Trump had "finally committed" to it and "hope he shows up." She said she was "happy" to discuss "an additional debate after Sept. 10."
What next?
A Harris campaign official "reiterated their position that a Sept. 4 Fox debate is off the table" and said "discussions on future debates depend on Trump's participating in the Sept. 10 debate on ABC," Reuters said. The 90-minute ABC debate will be the "latest crucial moment in an already unpredictable presidential campaign," The New York Times said. It's "expected to be held in Philadelphia," moderated by David Muir and Linsey Davis, and "will probably be held without a live audience."
CBS, with Trump's backing, is discussing dates for a vice-presidential debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz, The Associated Press said.
