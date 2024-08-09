Trump agrees to ABC debate with Harris

The presidential nominees will square off Sept. 10

Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago press conference
Trump also proposed two additional debates with Harris to be hosted by Fox News
(Image credit: Joe Raedle / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Donald Trump ended weeks of self-fueled speculation and agreed to meet Kamala Harris for a Sept. 10 debate on ABC, the date and network previously scheduled for his second debate with President Joe Biden. Trump also proposed two additional debates with Harris to be hosted by Fox News on Sept. 4 and NBC on Sept. 25.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

