Magazine printables - November 7, 2025
Issue - November 7, 2025
CROSSWORD - NOVEMBER 7, 2025
SUDOKU - NOVEMBER 7, 2025
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Magazine solutions - November 7, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 7, 2025
-
The Week contest: Mattress malfunction
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 18 – 24 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
Magazine solutions - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
Magazine printables - October 31, 2025
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - October 31, 2025
-
The Week contest: Shutdown spirits
Puzzles and Quizzes
-
Quiz of The Week: 11 – 17 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The Week contest: Disarmed 007
Puzzles and Quizzes