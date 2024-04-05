No Labels, no presidential candidate this year

The group has abandoned its efforts to run a third-party campaign

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Jon Huntsman (R) at No Labels event
Joe Biden's camp worried No Labels would siphon off votes in key battleground states
(Image credit: John Tully for The Washington Post via Getty Images)
The centrist group No Labels on Thursday abandoned its bid to run a presidential candidate in the 2024 election after some 30 prominent potential candidates declined to join its "unity ticket."

