Could a third-party candidate decide the 2024 election?

A group of centrists met last week to discuss the group No Labels' $70 million plan to put a candidate on the ballot in all 50 states in the 2024 presidential election. The group calls its project an "insurance policy" in case the Democratic and Republican parties both nominate "unacceptable" candidates next year, in a race that could result in a rematch between the current frontrunners, President Biden and former President Donald Trump, now far out front in GOP primary polls. No Labels co-chair Benjamin Chavis in The Hill said that the group isn't out to be a spoiler. If it runs a candidate, he says, it will be out to win.

Former Sen. Joe Lieberman, who was the Democratic vice presidential nominee on Al Gore's 2000 ticket but is now an independent, attended last week's meeting. He said No Labels hadn't decided whether it found any particular candidate unacceptable yet. "You know, it might be that we will take our common-sense, moderate, independent platform to him and the Republican candidate and see which one of them is willing to commit to it," Lieberman told The Washington Post. "And that could lead to, in my opinion, a No Labels endorsement."

Lieberman knows from experience how third-party candidates can tip a race. He and Gore lost by 537 votes in Florida — a state where Green Party nominee Ralph Nader received more than 97,000 votes — and the state wound up tipping the 2000 race to George W. Bush. The Arizona Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit to block No Labels from getting a ballot spot on procedural grounds. Adam Green of the Progressive Change Campaign Committee has accused No Labels of trying "to play the role of spoiler." Politico reported that an internal memo by the Third Way, a Democratic think tank, said nominating a third-party centrist will just siphon votes from a Democrat and help the far-right put Trump back in the White House.

Democrats have reason to be afraid

No Labels claims it is out to win the White House, but "a third-party candidate would almost certainly not be able to win," said Eric Lutz in Vanity Fair. Democrats have reason to fear the ways an independent candidate could upset the race. A third option with somewhat broad appeal "could be damaging to Biden — particularly in hotly-contested states like Arizona, where he won by only a fraction of a percent last time around." If No Labels' entry in the race does change the results in just a few of the states where Biden narrowly beat Trump in 2020, it could "spoil the 2024 election at a particularly dangerous moment for democracy."