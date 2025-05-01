Kamala Harris steps back on center stage

There's generally no right or wrong way to be a failed presidential nominee. While some past candidates have gone on to have a second act in public service, others have receded from the public eye. Former Vice President Kamala Harris spent the first few months of the Trump administration hewing to the latter — until this week. Delivering her first major speech since President Donald Trump assumed office on Wednesday, Harris reemerged into the political spotlight, raising speculation about her future.

A 'calculated return'

Although Harris has made several lower-profile appearances since losing the 2024 presidential election, this speech (delivered at a fundraiser for Emerge, an organization focused on Democrats recruiting and electing women) was her "most pointed to date," said the Los Angeles Times. It also marked the "first time since leaving office that she's publicly mentioned Trump by name."

Harris used the address to encourage supporters to "speak out and fight back" against what she framed as the White House's "efforts to roll back decades of progress," said The Washington Post. Her return to public life comes at a "moment of deep anger and frustration" within the party, with some Democrats "ready to turn the page on the Biden era and a disappointing 2024 election." Harris conveyed a "very negative, often angry-sounding message," said Fox News, accusing Trump of the "wholesale abandonment" of American ideals.

The remarks were part of a "calculated return," said The New York Times, in which the former vice president "acknowledged her monthslong departure from public life" while "not once" mentioning her future plans. The speech retained the "cautious approach" that has long defined Harris' "political brand."

'Ramping up' her public presence

Harris' speech and the interest it has generated come as she is "set to possibly re-enter politics in the coming months," said ABC News. Her "shadow" has "shaped the early months" of the upcoming California gubernatorial race, into which she would "probably vault to the top of the field" should she decide to run, said the Post. It is "no longer certain," however, that her candidacy would "clear the field" of high-profile Democrats vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom (D). Her speech was attended by "several prominent Democrats already vying for governor in 2026" who sat in the front row, Politico said. While she didn't raise any "explicitly state-related issues or political fights" in her remarks, she might be "saving her powder until she's made a decision."

By "ramping up her public presence" while Democrats "search for a path forward after November's election," Harris is leaning into the fact that she "retains unique influence and would reshape any future race she chooses to enter," said The Associated Press. She has "not discouraged speculation" about joining future elections — including another potential run for the White House — and "continues to fundraise, using a joint committee that includes Harris for President, the Democratic National Committee and state Democratic parties."

Ending her speech on Wednesday, Harris struck a tone of cautious optimism, telling attendees that "things are probably going to get worse before they get better." But, she said, "we are ready for it."