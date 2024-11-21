'This needs to be a bigger deal'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Aliens? UFOs? You cared more about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.'
Kristin Brey at USA Today
You would think if "anything could break through the noise of our news cycle, UFOs could," says Kristin Brey. Last week's "collection of testimony indicates that UAPs are very real in the sense that there are unexplained phenomena," but the hearings weren't even a public "blip," partly due to lack of detail. So "right now is the right time for these tight-lipped folks in defense and intelligence departments" to "declassify everything. Tell us the truth is out there."
'What 'mass deportation' actually means'
Dara Lind at The New York Times
It is "tempting to assume that after his first term and four more years of planning, Trump and his administration will find no obstacles to impose their will," says Dara Lind. But "no executive order can override the laws of physics and create, in the blink of an eye, staff and facilities where none existed." The "question is not whether mass deportation will happen. It's how big Trump and his administration will go, and how quickly."
'How Britain squandered the best hand in the world'
Janan Ganesh at the Financial Times
The U.K. is "now outside its own regional club and exposed to a protectionist America and having to defrost its relationship with China after a period of mindless neglect," says Janan Ganesh. Britain "isn't entirely to blame for its loneliness," but "Brexit was a choice," and "so was the sheer extent of the cooling towards China under the last few Conservative premiers." The "structural forces point towards some U.K.-EU rapprochement, perhaps in the 2030s."
'Harris disappointed Gen Z'
Sean Eifert, Lydie Lake, K.M. Slade and Dahlia Tarver at The American Prospect
Kamala Harris' "attempts to turn out young voters weren't nearly as successful as she would have hoped," say Sean Eifert, Lydie Lake, K.M. Slade and Dahlia Tarver. Her "failure is a direct result of a weak Democratic brand that once again abandoned Generation Z and undermined young voters' trust in government institutions." Democrats "must ensure Gen Z has a future that they can be enthused about" by "combating 'doomer' and fatalistic mindsets permeating politics."
Magazine solutions - November 29, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 29, 2024
November 29, 2024
Magazine printables - November 29, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - November 29, 2024
November 29, 2024
What are Trump's plans for public health?
Today's Big Question
Devika Rao, The Week US
What can Elon Musk's cost-cutting task force actually cut?
Talking Points
Joel Mathis, The Week US
'Rahmbo, back from Japan, will be looking for a job? Really?'
Instant Opinion
Justin Klawans, The Week US
New York DA floats 4-year Trump sentencing freeze
Speed Read
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
'It may not be surprising that creative work is used without permission'
Instant Opinion
Justin Klawans, The Week US
What message is Trump sending with his Cabinet picks?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Gaetz ethics report in limbo as sex allegations emerge
Speed Read
Peter Weber, The Week US
-
The clown car Cabinet
Opinion
Mark Gimein
-
What Mike Huckabee means for US-Israel relations
In the Spotlight
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US