'This needs to be a bigger deal'

'Aliens? UFOs? You cared more about Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul.'

Kristin Brey at USA Today

You would think if "anything could break through the noise of our news cycle, UFOs could," says Kristin Brey. Last week's "collection of testimony indicates that UAPs are very real in the sense that there are unexplained phenomena," but the hearings weren't even a public "blip," partly due to lack of detail. So "right now is the right time for these tight-lipped folks in defense and intelligence departments" to "declassify everything. Tell us the truth is out there."

'What 'mass deportation' actually means'

Dara Lind at The New York Times

It is "tempting to assume that after his first term and four more years of planning, Trump and his administration will find no obstacles to impose their will," says Dara Lind. But "no executive order can override the laws of physics and create, in the blink of an eye, staff and facilities where none existed." The "question is not whether mass deportation will happen. It's how big Trump and his administration will go, and how quickly."

'How Britain squandered the best hand in the world'

Janan Ganesh at the Financial Times

The U.K. is "now outside its own regional club and exposed to a protectionist America and having to defrost its relationship with China after a period of mindless neglect," says Janan Ganesh. Britain "isn't entirely to blame for its loneliness," but "Brexit was a choice," and "so was the sheer extent of the cooling towards China under the last few Conservative premiers." The "structural forces point towards some U.K.-EU rapprochement, perhaps in the 2030s."

'Harris disappointed Gen Z'

Sean Eifert, Lydie Lake, K.M. Slade and Dahlia Tarver at The American Prospect

Kamala Harris' "attempts to turn out young voters weren't nearly as successful as she would have hoped," say Sean Eifert, Lydie Lake, K.M. Slade and Dahlia Tarver. Her "failure is a direct result of a weak Democratic brand that once again abandoned Generation Z and undermined young voters' trust in government institutions." Democrats "must ensure Gen Z has a future that they can be enthused about" by "combating 'doomer' and fatalistic mindsets permeating politics."

