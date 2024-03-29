What RFK Jr.'s running mate pick says about his candidacy

RFK Jr.'s' running mate brings money and pro-abortion-rights cred to his longshot presidential bid

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) and his vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan take the stage during a campaign event
Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (R) and his vice presidential pick Nicole Shanahan take the stage during a campaign event
(Image credit: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)
Harold Maass, The Week US
By Harold Maass, The Week US
published

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. this week chose Silicon Vallen lawyer and entrepreneur Nicole Shanahan as his running mate in his independent bid for the presidency. Shanahan, the ex-wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin, has no political experience but brings personal wealth and tech-industry connections to RFK Jr.'s campaign, which needs resources and allies to help it get onto the ballot in as many states as possible.

Shanahan, like the scion of the Kennedy political dynasty at the top of the ticket, is a former Democrat. She described herself as a "disillusioned Democrat," The New York Times reported, and invited "disillusioned Republicans" to help "unify and heal America." She's also ardently pro-choice at a time when abortion rights promise to be a focus of the election. Kennedy, an outspoken anti-vaccine activist, bypassed "better known potential candidates including National Football League star Aaron Rodgers," and "named Shanahan at a campaign event that included attacks on the pharmaceutical industry and COVID lockdowns," Reuters reported.

