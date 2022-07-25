Elon Musk denies affair with Google co-founder Sergey Brin's wife

Elon Musk is shooting down a report alleging he had an affair with his friend Sergey Brin's wife, leading the Google co-founder to file for divorce.

A report from The Wall Street Journal said the Tesla CEO had a "brief affair" last fall with Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin. The report said this alleged affair ended Musk and Brin's long friendship and resulted in Brin filing for divorce. "At the time of the alleged liaison" in early December 2021, Brin and his wife were separated but living together, the Journal said.

Musk denied the report on Twitter, calling it "total bs."

"Sergey and I are friends and were at a party together last night!" Musk tweeted. "I've only seen Nicole twice in three years, both times with many other people around. Nothing romantic."

In a follow-up tweet, Musk added, "Haven't even had sex in ages (sigh)."

The Journal said that after the alleged affair, Musk "dropped to one knee" in front of Brin, apologized, and begged for forgiveness at a party. But Brin is reportedly no longer regularly speaking with him and has told his financial advisers to sell his personal investments in Musk's companies.

Musk at the time of the alleged affair had reportedly already broken up with Grimes, with whom he welcomed a second child via a surrogate last December. In March, Insider also revealed Musk secretly had twins with a top executive at his company Neuralink in November 2021.