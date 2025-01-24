Who is the Hat Man? 'Shadow people' and sleep paralysis

'Sleep demons' have plagued our dreams throughout the centuries, but the explanation could be medical

A shadowy figure wearing a hat
The exact cause of hallucinations like the Hat Man are unknown
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Most of us have been frightened at some time by scary monsters in our nightmares, but that fear pales in comparison with the real mysterious and menacing figure who has people around the world shaking in their sheets. 

Known as the Hat Man, this tall, dark, featureless entity has been seen in people's bedrooms across the globe, watching over them from a doorway, cupboard or corner as they drift between sleep and consciousness. His name comes from the wide-brimmed hat victims describe him as wearing.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Staff
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸