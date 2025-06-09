Elon Musk's Trump tiff could be an opportunity for Democrats
As two of the world's most powerful people put the final nails in the coffin of their former friendship, Democrats are split over how to best capitalize on the breakup
To use a phrase favored by his SpaceX engineers: Elon Musk's volatile friendship with President Donald Trump experienced a "rapid unscheduled disassembly" as the two titans of politics and industry clashed with increasing ferocity last week over everything from electoral prowess to allegations of pedophilia. Although their schism may seem inevitable in hindsight, the rift has snowballed into something more than just a doomed friendship, looming instead as the sort of seismic shakeup that could dramatically alter the course of contemporary politics.
With Republicans largely waiting for the dust to settle before assessing how best to move forward, Democrats have been watching the Trump-Musk falling-out with a strategic eye. Some party figures have begun cautiously calling for Democrats to make overtures to Musk, given his political largesse, while others are strongly warning against inviting the self-proclaimed "Dark MAGA" billionaire into their liberal fold.
Democrats have 'values that he agrees with'
While Musk has a "unique capability" for "wildly distorting" a group's politics, politics is ultimately a "zero-sum game," said Liam Kerr, cofounder of last week's centrist WelcomeFest rally, at Politico. Any overture that brings Musk "more toward Democrats hurts Republicans." To that end, had it been former President Joe Biden whose high-profile political partnership had imploded in full public view, Trump would have "hugged" Biden's theoretical Musk-equivalent the "next day," said Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) on X, citing the Democrats' effort to keep Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., at a distance, only for Trump to successfully invite him into the MAGA movement.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"We can be the party of sanctimonious lectures," said Khanna, "or the party of FDR that knows how to win & build a progressive majority." Party figures can "convince him that the Democratic Party has more of the values that he agrees with," the lawmaker said at Politico, citing Musk's shared "commitment" to science and clean technology.
"I think we call that a gettable voter," said commentator Bill Maher on his HBO talk show "Real Time," highlighting Musk's fight with Trump and pointed criticism of Trump's "big, beautiful bill." Democrats "do have to win them back," said Maher of figures like Musk and fellow right-wing influencer Joe Rogan. "The good news is you can."
"The left should focus on why it lost Elon," said former Trump administration Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci on X, "rather than demonizing him." Democrats should be "trying to woo him back," Scaramucci added on his "The Rest is Politics: US" podcast. By moving to the center, Democrats can bring Musk "back into the fold as a prodigal son."
With @elonmusk back in private sector, let’s reset and give due credit for his enormously positive impact on humanity:🌎 Environment: Catalyzing the EV revolution with Tesla, extending healthy life of earth 🚀 Space: Making humanity interplanetary with SpaceX, plus expanding…June 4, 2025
Musk, the 'enemy of liberal democracy'
Khanna's claims notwithstanding, a "brief review of Musk’s entrepreneurial track record" reveals a "total lack of the 'values' that Democrats purport to espouse," said columnist Belén Fernández at Al Jazeera. For Democrats espousing the virtues of courting Musk, "ideology matters little when you're just in the business of buying power."
While it may be "hard to resist the temptation" of reaching out to Musk amid his ongoing rift with Trump, Democrats should bear in mind that Musk is a "thoroughgoing enemy of liberal democracy, a backer and promoter of authoritarian parties ranging from Trump's GOP to Germany's AfD," said conservative commentator William Kristol at The Bulwark. While it may be "enjoyable (if not productive)" for Democrats to make hay of the Trump-Musk discord, the electoral reality is that Musk will be no help with "swing voters in marginal districts or competitive states."
By welcoming Musk, Democrats would be "shooing more working-class voters away from the party," said Progressive Caucus chair Greg Casar (D-Texas) at Axios. Calling out "billionaire villains" like Musk "works for us, and we should keep on doing what works."
Broadly, there's "nothing wrong" with an opposition party seeking to maximize its leverage against the president, said Eoin Higgins at MSNBC. But given the "key role" the Tesla CEO has played in the Trump administration's assault on governmental institutions, "outright mending fences with Musk would be a mistake." When it comes to damaging the Trump administration, Democrats "don’t even need to do anything" to contribute to Musk and Trump's self-inflicted wounds, "they can just sit back and watch."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Summertime and the eating is good at these 7 restaurants across the country
The Week Recommends Patios and big flavors are in season
-
Colombian senator shot on streets of Bogotá
speed read Miguel Uribe Turbay, who has announced his candidacy for next year's presidential election, was shot at a rally
-
'California is not a trivial target'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump foists National Guard on unwilling California
speed read Protests erupted over ICE immigration raids in LA county
-
Obamacare is under threat in Trump's tax bill
In the Spotlight Medicaid has been the main talking point, but Obamacare users could be at risk
-
Trump-Musk relationship implodes in taunts, threats
speed read Musk said Trump's multitrillion bill would cause a recession and accused the president of involvement with Jeffrey Epstein
-
Trump may team with a tech company to create a database of Americans
In the Spotlight A recent report indicated that Trump is partnering with the tech company Palantir
-
Trump hits Africa, Middle East with new travel ban
Speed Read The travel ban bars visitors from 12 countries and restricts entry from seven
-
'The bilateral relationship has eroded'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Elon Musk slams Trump's 'pork-filled' signature bill
speed read 'Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,' Musk posted on X
-
'We need solutions that prioritize both safety and sustainability'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day