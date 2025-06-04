Elon Musk slams Trump's 'pork-filled' signature bill

Days after leaving the administration, Musk unleashed his contempt for Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

Elon Musk and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office
'Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong,' Musk posted on X
(Image credit: Francis Chung / Politico / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Tuesday told Senate Republicans he wants them to pass his multitrillion-dollar "big, beautiful bill" and deliver it to his desk by July 4. But Trump ally and leading donor Elon Musk, who left the administration Friday, urged Republicans to reject the "massive, outrageous, pork-filled" legislation, calling it a "disgusting abomination" in a social media post. "Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong."

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

