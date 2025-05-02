Sick 9/11 responders are being left behind amid federal spending battle

Services have been cut and restored following outcry, but staffing issues remain

Rescue workers stand amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Rescue workers stand amid the rubble of the World Trade Center following the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks
(Image credit: Kevin Smith / WireImage via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US's avatar
By
published

Many first responders to the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks have developed cancer and other illnesses from being at Ground Zero two decades ago, and the World Trade Center Health Program has always provided a lifeline for these workers. But they still face a fight for affordable health care 24 years later, and recent pendulum swings of the federal budget have renewed concerns that the program could be permanently gutted. 

What is happening with the 9/11 first responder program?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸