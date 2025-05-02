Trump moves to gut PBS and NPR in latest salvo against the media

The president's executive order targeting two of the nation's largest public broadcasters comes as the White House seeks to radically reframe how Americans get their news

Photo composite illustration of Donald Trump, the PBS and NPR headquarters, radio towers and televisions
The Trump administration makes its boldest move yet in an ongoing effort to hobble NPR and PBS over alleged liberal biases
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images / Shutterstock / AP)
One of the less bombastic features of the second Trump administration has been the effort to reshape the traditional media ecosystem into a more obsequious institution. That endeavor took a significant step forward this week, after President Donald Trump signed a new executive order aimed at stripping federal funding from NPR and PBS. The president accused the two mainstays of American broadcasting of having eschewed a "fair, accurate, or unbiased portrayal of current events to taxpaying citizens" in the service of "partisanship and left-wing propaganda."

The 'biggest escalation yet'

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

