The increasing ubiquity of 'pink-slime journalism'

The issue is becoming more concerning as the US election draws closer

A view of the pink-slime DuPage Policy Journal
The DuPage Policy Journal looks like a real newspaper, but it is actually part of a GOP campaign
(Image credit: Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

As the 2024 U.S. election draws closer, a dark facet of the media world has some in the industry on edge: a particular type of fake news website that is designed to appear legitimate. The ubiquity of these sites has led to a rise in what those in the news business call "pink-slime journalism." 

The problem is becoming more pervasive as it becomes harder to discern real news stories from phony ones. While not solely focused on politics, these fake news websites, which are seen on both sides of the political aisle, will likely continue to play a looming role in the election and beyond. What is pink-slime journalism, and why is it making reporters so nervous? 

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

