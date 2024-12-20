2024: the year of legacy media failures

From election criticism to continued layoffs, the media has had it tough in 2024

Media owners' influence on their newsrooms was especially notable this election cycle
Justin Klawans, The Week US
The media industry is one business that is breathing a sigh of relief at the end of 2024. The year has been, by almost all calculable metrics, a bad one for the news. From layoffs and continued consolidations to heavy criticism levied at the coverage of the presidential election, these past 12 months amounted to a year of reckoning for the fourth estate.

And if the incoming presidential administration is an indicator, the media business will not be receiving any breaks as the new year arrives. President-elect Donald Trump and those around him have pledged to go after those in the media they view as enemies, a trend that is likely to continue throughout his second term.

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

