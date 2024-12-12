Kari Lake: the election denier picked to lead Voice of America

A staunch Trump ally with a history of incendiary rhetoric and spreading conspiracy theories is Donald Trump's pick to lead the country's premier state media outlet

Donald Trump stands behind Kari Lake during October 2024 rally.
Trump is making a clear statement about how he intends the media organization to operate during his second term

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

For more than fifty years, Voice Of America has been one of this country's most powerful media assets, operating under its chartered mandate to "present a balanced and comprehensive projection of significant American thought and institutions" as well as the "policies of the United States clearly and effectively." With broadcasts in dozens of languages reaching millions worldwide, VOA is not simply a vector for global American influence but a significant journalistic institution in its own right.

On December 11, President-elect Donald Trump opened a new chapter in VOA's history, naming failed Arizona Republican gubernatorial and senate candidate Kari Lake as his pick to lead the storied network. Lake, a hardline immigration hawk who spent years denying both her own electoral loss as well as Trump's 2020 defeat, will "ensure that the American values of Freedom and Liberty are broadcast around the World FAIRLY and ACCURATELY, unlike the lies spread by the Fake News Media," Trump said on Truth Social. citing Lake's qualifications as a "beloved News Anchor in Arizona, which supported me by record margins, for over 20 years."




Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

