Shake-up at The Washington Post leaves paper's position uncertain

The soon-to-be executive editor of the Post currently works at a British conservative paper, The Telegraph

People entering the Washington Post building in D.C.
People are seen entering the headquarters of The Washington Post in Washington, D.C.
(Image credit: Eric Baradat / AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

Major changes are happening at one of America's newspapers of record. The Washington Post announced in early June that its executive editor, Sally Buzbee, would be departing the company. The announcement came from the Post's publisher and CEO, William Lewis, who joined the paper in 2023. 

Lewis also announced Buzbee's replacement, and it raised some eyebrows across the media landscape. Matt Murray, the former editor-in-chief of The Wall Street Journal, will temporarily serve as the Post's executive editor until the presidential election this November. Following the election, Robert Winnett, the current deputy editor of the British newspaper the Telegraph, will replace Murray as the Post's permanent executive editor. In addition, the Post will be launching a new "service and social media journalism" division that offers a differing perspective from traditional media. 

Media Industry Washington Post Newspapers
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

