French government on brink of collapse over budget stand-off

Marine Le Pen gave French PM until today to buckle to her demands

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier
Michel Barnier said his budget measures are necessary to reduce the national deficit, which is set to balloon to 7% of GDP in 2025
Marine Le Pen has threatened to topple the French government over what she calls its "bad, unjust and violent" budget.

In a "dramatic move", the far-right leader gave Prime Minister Michel Barnier until today to respond to her National Rally party's demands and alter his government's budget plans, said Politico. There are fears in French financial markets that the fall of the government could "precipitate a eurozone-wide crisis".

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

