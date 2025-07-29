The Macrons v. Candace Owens: consequences for conspiracy theorists?

French president and his wife are suing the right-wing influencer over bizarre claims Brigitte Macron was born a man

Brigitte Macron, with a blurred Emmanuel Macron in the foreground
Brigitte Macron has become the latest high-profile woman targeted by transphobic right-wing conspiracy theorists
(Image credit: Ludovic Marin / AFP / Getty Images)
Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have filed a defamation lawsuit against right-wing American podcaster Candace Owens, who has long claimed that France's first lady was born male.

The unfounded allegation has become "one of the biggest fake news stories worldwide", Emmanuelle Anizon, who has written a book on the origins of the rumour, told The Guardian. "A billion people have seen it." But now the Macrons appear to have had enough.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

