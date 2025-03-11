Why does the government store gold at Fort Knox?

Trump, Musk say the precious metals might be missing

shot of the exterior of Fort Knox, with an American flag waving out front
Fort Knox has 'stringent security protocols'
(Image credit: Bettmann / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Fort Knox has long been home to the U.S. government's gold reserves. It has also suddenly become an object of keen interest to President Donald Trump.

Trump has said he wants to visit the United States Bullion Depository at Fort Knox "to see if the gold is there," said The Louisville Courier Journal. There have been "unsubstantiated claims" — amplified by Trump and Elon Musk — suggesting some of the gold could be missing. "We're actually going to Fort Knox to see if the gold is there. Because maybe somebody stole the gold," Trump said to reporters. That seems highly unlikely. Fort Knox has "stringent security protocols" to safeguard the reserve, said the Courier Journal. Officials at the base "know to the nanogram what you weigh going in and what you weigh going out," said former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, who visited in 2017.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸