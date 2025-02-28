Why are CEOs having second thoughts about Trump?
Tariff threats and economic warning signs create corporate uncertainty
America's CEOs and billionaires climbed on the Trump bandwagon during the 2024 presidential campaign. A month after the inauguration, some of them are looking to climb off.
"CEO optimism is fading" as trade restrictions and mass government layoffs threaten the economy, said Semafor. The stock market has dropped since President Donald Trump took office, while both consumer confidence and consumer spending dropped in January. Trump's on-again-off-again tariff threats have made it impossible for business leaders to make plans. "You can't move a factory overnight," said ON Semiconductor CEO Hassane El-Khoury. That's why American business leaders are "turning on Trump — fast," said Semafor.
It took just a month for the new administration to "cool the enthusiasm of chief executives and dealmakers," said The Wall Street Journal. The uncertain environment is making corporate leaders hesitant to pull the trigger on big deals. For that to turn around, "CEOs will need to find more comfort than they have today."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What did the commentators say?
"There's a pretty clear sentiment in America's corporate world these days: anxiety," said Emily Stewart at Business Insider. Trump's reputation as a "loose cannon" may give him an advantage in some negotiations, but businesses find it "challenging to navigate." Businesses are "benefiting from plenty of Trump's actions" — the president halted enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, which bars U.S. companies from bribing foreign officials. But overall, corporate leaders are finding the new administration a "chaotic time," said Nick Nigro of Atlas Public Policy to Insider. There are "so many surprises that are happening on a weekly basis."
"Don't expect corporations to save us from Trump," said Robert Kuttner at The American Prospect. It's only been a few weeks since Meta, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Uber, Toyota, Apple's Tim Cook, and OpenAI chief Sam Altman all "donated $1 million to the Trump inauguration." Rebuilding democracy will require the efforts of regular people, not corporations, and the effort "requires containing both Trumpism and predatory capitalism."
What next?
Not everybody is nervous. One measure of CEO confidence has "soared to its highest level in three years," said Newsweek. The Conference Board Measure of CEO Confidence "rose significantly" in 2025's first quarter. That's because executives "anticipate business-friendly policies from the new administration, including regulatory and tax changes." Brian Marks, executive director of the Entrepreneurship and Innovation Program at the University of New Haven, said the reading may be "premature." This early in the new administration is "too soon to fully assess the situation."
Others are more downbeat. "There's more uncertainty than I think is widely appreciated," said Michael Strain of the American Enterprise Institute to The New York Times. The chaos unleashed by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency is creating a "chilling effect on investment plans and expansion plans," Strain said. Even the president's allies are cautious. The economy is showing signs of "slower growth and higher inflation," said Fox Business host Larry Kudlow, a business adviser during the first Trump administration. "Not good."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association.
-
Why Japanese residents can’t watch their country’s Oscar-nominated #MeToo documentary
THE EXPLAINER Shiori Ito became one of the faces of Japan's #MeToo movement. Her documentary about that experience, 'Black Box Diaries,' is up for an Academy Award, even as it struggles to be screened back home.
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
'It makes less sense than ever for the public to be coddling this sport'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
DOGE cuts could mean a reduced US footprint in Antarctica
In the Spotlight About 10% of the National Science Foundation has been laid off
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What is Mark Cuban's net worth?
In Depth Not every Trump-era billionaire has gone full MAGA
By David Faris Published
-
Eggs too pricey? Rent a chicken.
Under the Radar The cost of eggs increased more than 15% in January
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Rich people are 'powering' America's economy
Talking Points The income gap sets a new record
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Crafting emporium Joann is going out of business
Speed Read The 82-year-old fabric and crafts store will be closing all 800 of its stores
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Will Trump's tariffs hurt Walmart?
Today's Big Question The world's biggest retailer 'isn't immune' to trade impacts
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
What's Jeff Bezos' net worth?
In Depth The Amazon tycoon and third richest person in the world made his fortune pioneering online retail
By David Faris Published
-
Store closings could accelerate throughout 2025
Under the Radar Major brands like Macy's and Walgreens are continuing to shutter stores
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
What are reciprocal tariffs and how do they work?
The Explainer And will they fix America's trade deficit?
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published