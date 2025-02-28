Why are CEOs having second thoughts about Trump?

Tariff threats and economic warning signs create corporate uncertainty

Illustration of Donald Trump about to be hit by a meteor-like one cent coin
American business leaders are 'turning on Trump — fast,' but will it matter?
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

America's CEOs and billionaires climbed on the Trump bandwagon during the 2024 presidential campaign. A month after the inauguration, some of them are looking to climb off.

"CEO optimism is fading" as trade restrictions and mass government layoffs threaten the economy, said Semafor. The stock market has dropped since President Donald Trump took office, while both consumer confidence and consumer spending dropped in January. Trump's on-again-off-again tariff threats have made it impossible for business leaders to make plans. "You can't move a factory overnight," said ON Semiconductor CEO Hassane El-Khoury. That's why American business leaders are "turning on Trump — fast," said Semafor.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis, The Week US

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸