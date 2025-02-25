Rich people are 'powering' America's economy

The income gap sets a new record

The wealthy have increased their spending faster than the rate of inflation
Joel Mathis, The Week US
Rich people buy more stuff. That has always been the case. But something's changing: America's wealthy aren't just purchasing more than everybody else — they're increasingly propping up the entire U.S. economy with their spending.

The economy "depends more than ever on rich people," said The Wall Street Journal. Households making more than $250,000 represent just the top 10% of all earners, but a new report from Moody's Analytics reveals they now account for nearly half of all consumer spending. That's a "record in data going back to 1989," when that same cohort was responsible for a mere 36% of spending. The wealthy have increased their spending faster than the rate of inflation, said the Journal, but "everyone else hasn't." The result is that rich folks are "powering America's economy," said Quartz.

Joel Mathis, The Week US
Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

